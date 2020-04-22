A Beautiful Floating Skull Decanter Set

Online retailer The Wine Savant is featuring a beautiful decanter set that features floating skulls inside both the decanter and the accompanying shot glasses. The decanter is large enough to hold 850 milliliters of any spirit, comes with a half-moon wood display stand and two shot glasses.

Handcrafted to add a unique design element to the home bar Crafted from solid glass, each liquor decanter contains an intriguing floating glass skull for an eerie feel. Featuring a glass stopper with a rubber base, it can hold in the flavor and aroma of any of your favorite spirits and poisons.

via DudeIWantThat.com