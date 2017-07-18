Photographer Captures Footage of a Floating Bird by Setting Frame Rate at the Same Speed as Wing Flap

A photographer who goes by the name Ginger Beard captured incredible footage of a small bird that appeared to float in mid-air across the lens of his Hikivision EXIR Turret IP Network camera. This amazing effect was created by setting the frame rate at the same speed as the flapping of the bird’s wings. Ginger Beard also very generously shared his camera settings.

This is the HIKVISION’s DS-2CD2342WD-I. I have it set to max resolution at 2688×1520 and the video was captured at 20fps. Pretty happy with it, floaty bird aside.?

via reddit