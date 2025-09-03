Dizzying FPV Mountain Footage Captured by a Floating Airplane Drone

Team BlackSheep captured gorgeous but dizzying FPV mountain footage taken from the nose of their incredibly agile Chupito airplane drone. Its clever design uses wings to freely glide and float through the air, yet it can be brought back under the user’s control upon command.

Flying the TBS Chupito in the birthplace of FPV wing mountain diving, testing the limits of the airframe and pondering how easy it is to fly.

The Chupito can also go at incredible speeds and still remain quiet.

The cruise speed is still a respectable 70km/h, while the top speed on the stock setup will allow 160km/h. It will give you a comfortable 20mins/15km of casual flying on a 1300mAh 6S battery, and it’s quiet enough not to bother your neighbors.

via The Awesomer