What It’s Like Inside the Flat Earth Society Conference

Dylan Dubeau of the video series Not Exactly Normal traveled from Toronto, Ontario to Denver, Colorado in order to go to the Flat Earth Society Conference 2018. Dubeau spoke with attendees and vendors, trying to learn more about why they believe the Earth is flat, despite empirical scientific evidence stating otherwise. The answers most commonly given were about dishonest government, NASA in particular, and religious tenets.

A core belief is that the employees of NASA are a bunch of liars… so why would anybody believe this? With all evidence aside, for many flat earthers it’s largely religious. deal they believe that if the earth is a globe then the Big Bang Theory is accurate which means that nothing created the world …whereas with the Flat Earth model there is no scientific explanation besides there being an all-powerful creator who created the earth and placed humans at the center of it.

Despite differing beliefs and some frustrating conversations, Dubeau had a good time learning about another point of view.

I can’t say that I left the conference a believer, but I made some friends, met some interesting characters and hey, they sure know how to party. So if they want to carry on thinking that the earth is flat, what’s the harm?

I got to go to a Flat Earth Conference. It was a weird time. https://t.co/KjyqVNnj2m — Dylan Dubeau (@dylandubeau) December 8, 2018

via reddit