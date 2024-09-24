The Flaming Lips React to Willie Nelson’s Cover of Their Song ‘Do You Realize??’

Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips listened to the Willie Nelson cover of their seminal psychedelic rock song “Do You Realize??” and reacted in the most positive way possible. The pair loved Nelson’s take on their song, even going as far as to say that he embodied the song in such a way as they didn’t.

Willie’s version of our song is just an utter joy. No other meaning that he brings to it – he probably brings more meaning to it than we do. …It makes us quite happy to hear him doing the song and just embodying the song.

Nelson’s album Last Leaf On The Tree, which features a number of covers, was curated by his son Micah and is available for pre-sale for a November 2024 release.

Now for his 76th studio album and 153rd album overall as he celebrates his 91st year, Willie turns his gaze to a collection of songs by rock legends, idiosyncratic singer songwriters, alt-rock heroes, and indie folk artists.

Willie Nelson’s Version of ‘Do You Realize??’

The Original Version of ‘Do You Realize??’

via Boing Boing