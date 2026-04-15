Spectacular POV Footage of Flaming Hot Wheels Cars Racing Around Fiery Backyard Tracks

Shane Benton found that setting Hot Wheels cars equipped with GoPros, and their accompanying tracks, on fire created exciting incendiary events, so he tested every combustible variation he could safely manage within the confines of his backyard, with incredible results. In fact, one of Benton’s spectacular fiery setups won the 2023 GoPro Million Dollar Challenge.

Every year GoPro releases a new camera and I decided to challenge myself with an attempt to win part of the GoPro million dollar challenge.

via The Awesomer