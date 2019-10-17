Laughing Squid

A Whimsical 3D Rendering of Five Green People Riding a Tandem Bicycle In, Around and Above New York City

New York graphic artists Brian Tessler and Jon Baken of Cool 3D World (previously) have created a whimsical 3D rendering of five green people on a tandem bicycle riding through the streets of New York City. The group effortlessly pedals around road signs, traffic and even straight up a tall building to escape the wrath of a street cart vendor. The bicyclists eventually wind up at a roof party where they sadly lose their front wheel. Luckily there are several purple unicyclists nearby.





