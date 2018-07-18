Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Newfoundland Fisherman Rescues a Helplessly Stranded Arctic Fox From an Isolated Iceberg

by at on

While returning ashore for more supplies on June 22, 2018, Alan Russell, a fisherman in Fox Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador, noticed a arctic fox who had become helplessly stranded on an isolated chunk of an iceberg, which had probably melted and broken off from the part of the berg closest to land. Russell and his mates circled back and rescued the frightened animal who was cold, shivering and starving by using a dip net.

Was on the way in for bait and ice and seen this arctic fox stranded about 4 miles off land.. hopefully we can gain his health back and save the little feller!

Several hours after the rescue, Russell posted a beautiful photo of the fox and stated that “He’s doing good now eating and drinking!” and when he was fully recovered, they released him back into the wild at Williams Harbour, but are still caring for him somewhat.

…we let him go in Williams harbour and still feeding him!

via My Modern Met



Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP