A Gorgeous Leaping Fish Carved Out of a Broccoli Stalk

Japanese artist Gaku, who carves wonderfully intricate geometric patterns into a variety of fruits, vegetables, created a gorgeous and very realistic leaping fish out of the stem of a broccoli stalk.

Broccoli fish

Not one to limit herself, Gaku also carved an elegant hawk into a different broccoli stalk, a shrimp into a carrot, and a carp into a yam.

via My Modern Met