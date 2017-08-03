A Man Who’s Never Watched Game of Thrones Tries To Explain What Is Happening in the Latest Episode

YouTuber Steve is a very rare breed in that he has never watched a single episode of the runaway series Game of Thrones. Despite his inexperience, he dove in head first with the show by trying to explain what his happening the third episode of the seventh season entitled “The Queen’s Justice“, although more colloquially known as the one where Jon Snow finally came face to face with Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons. Steve was less than impressed.

The Queen this young blonde woman who has hair like an elf like Legolas. She looks really young for a queen but I guess anybody could be the queen. …and she’s sitting on a crazy throne – like this throne is insane looking it doesn’t even make sense to sit on a chair – so Legolas Queen tells bastard King that he is not actually a king at all. He thinks he’s the king of the north, but Legolas Queen thinks that she is the queen of all Seven Kingdoms.