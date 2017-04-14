Laughing Squid

First ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Features the Return of Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo, and Luke

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first teaser trailer and poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi that features Rey (Daisy Ridley) training, an injured Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) running to his X-Wing, an angry Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) declaring that it’s time for the Jedi Order to end. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy following Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is scheduled to arrive in our galaxy on December 15th, 2017.

Star Wars The Last Jedi Teaser Trailer

Star Wars The Last Jedi Poster

image via Star Wars

