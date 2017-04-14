First ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Features the Return of Rey, Finn, Poe, Kylo, and Luke

Disney and Lucasfilm have released the first teaser trailer and poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi that features Rey (Daisy Ridley) training, an injured Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) running to his X-Wing, an angry Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) declaring that it’s time for the Jedi Order to end. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy following Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is scheduled to arrive in our galaxy on December 15th, 2017.
image via Star Wars