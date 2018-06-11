Laughing Squid

Ryan Gosling Makes His Maiden Voyage to the Moon as Neil Armstrong in the First Trailer for First Man

First Man

Universal Pictures released the first trailer for First Man, the upcoming biographical historical drama adventure space film directed by Damien Chazelle. Ryan Gosling will gear up as Neil Armstrong and make an impossible journey to the moon. First Man is set to rocket into theaters on October 12th, 2018.

First Man, the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

