Ryan Gosling Plays Astronaut Neil Armstrong as He Prepares to Be the ‘First Man’ to Walk on the Moon

The Damien Chazelle directed film First Man, adapted from the James R. Hansen biography of the same name, tells the story of Apollo 11, the first manned mission to the moon. Told from the perspective of astronaut Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), the film recounts the decisions he made both personally and professionally during the decade he spent preparing for the dangerous but historic mission of becoming the first man to walk on the moon. Claire Foy plays the role of Janet Shearon, Armstrong’s wife at the time, who was concerned for her husband’s safety.

A visceral and intimate account told from Armstrong’s perspective, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the film explores the triumphs and the cost—on Armstrong, his family, his colleagues and the nation itself—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

The film opens in theaters on October 12, 2018.

