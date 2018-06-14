Early 20th Century Footage of Two Men Sharing First Hand Witness Accounts of Lincoln’s Assassination

Filmmaker Guy Jones has taken raw Movietone camera footage from 1929/1930 and turned it into a brilliant sound interview in which two men shared their first hand witness accounts of the tragic events that took place on the night of April 14 1865, when President Lincoln was assassinated. One witness was a theater goer and the other was had been 11 year old newspaper boy at the time.

President Lincoln died at 7:15 in the morning then I was excused and resumed selling newspapers which told of the fatal tragedy.