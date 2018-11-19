Laughing Squid

Cat Who Survived the Paradise, California Fire Rides Upon the Shoulders of the Firefighter Who Saved Him

After working a very long, very tough day battling the horrific Camp Fire in Paradise, California, Captain Ryan Coleman of the Fairview Valley Fire Department was approached by a beautiful, long haired, polydactyl cat who was rescued from the flames. The extremely affectionate cat took immediately to Coleman and happily rode upon the smiling firefighter’s shoulders as he walked around the area. The big, beautiful feline was given the temporary name of Kitty-571 until a rightful human could be found.

Kitty-571, enjoying some human company after surviving the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA

Cat and Firefighter



