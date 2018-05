Alexandr Misko, the remarkably talented Russian guitarist about whom we’ve previously written, performed a highly percussive, upbeat fingerstyle cover of the iconic Michael Jackson song “Billie Jean“. Throughout the song Misko was using his left hand to play the bassline while his right hand was keeping the beat on the body of the guitar. Simply amazing.

This and several other fingerstyle songs are from Misko’s 2016 album entitled “Beyond the Box“.