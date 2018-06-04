Fingers Act Out The Evolution of Party Dances

StatusSilver teamed up with Finger Circus crew member John Hunt (a.k.a. “P-Nut“) to act out the evolution of party dances with his hands only finger tutting skills. The fingers cover dances from the DJ Casper‘s song “ChaChaSlide” to “Smeeze” by MILLA inspired by the classic 2006 YouTube video “Evolution of Dance” by Judson Laipply.
