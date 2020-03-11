Photographs of Characters From Film and TV Seamlessly Inserted Into Their Real Life Locations

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

British artist Thomas Duke seamlessly inserts photographs of recognizable characters from films and television shows into their respective real-life locations around the world. In doing so, Duke ensures that the perspective, scope, and angles match the specific scenes that he seeks to recreate. Duke stated that this project brought together his love of film, his talent for photography and his thirst for travel.

I visit film locations and re-create scenes through the use of a camera & some imagination! …Film has been a huge part of my life since I was small and the passion has only increased as I’ve grown. I’ve always had a thirst for adventure and creativity so it was only a matter of time before I acted on this little photography endeavour.

