Filling an Empty Pringles Can With as Many Soda Cans as Possible That Were Crushed by a Hydraulic Press

Lauri Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel created a special crushing attachment to fit a standard Pringles can. He proceeded to crush a number of soda cans to see how many would fit as many as possible inside said potato chip container. The answer is 120.

