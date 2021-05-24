Laughing Squid

Urban History Expert Follows Clues to Figure Out the Exact Date of Three Vintage New York City Photos

Urban history expert Jordan Liles followed a number of clues that allowed him to discover more about three different vintage photos of downtown Manhattan and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City that he had purchased on eBay in 2019. Liles found similarities between the three images by looking at the handwriting, the weather, and nearby businesses to not only determine the exact location but the year and month each photo was taken.

I was able to find clues in all three pictures that led me to come to the strongest possibility of a year, but I even was able to find a month and day.

