An Animated Size Comparison of Fictional Sea Monsters

Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios (previously) created an imaginative 3D animation that compares the relative sizes of fictional monsters from books, films, television shows, and video games.

Scale representation of some of the best-known sea monsters in fiction

The animation begins with the creatures being compared to the size of a human, a small boat, a tanker, a neighborhood, a city, a country, and concludes with an enormous sea monster that fully engulfs all of Europe.