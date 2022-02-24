A Light Painted Stop Motion Skeleton Searches for Treasure Across a Variety of Different Landscapes

“Fiat Lux” by Darren Pearson is a long exposure stop motion animation that features a determined light painted skeleton who searches for treasure across a variety of different landscapes, encountering resistance along the way. Once the skeleton retrieves his bounty, he returns it to his treasure chest. The apt soundtrack was provided by composer Scott Doherty.

This short film was made up of over 680 handpainted images.

There are 686 light painting photographs that make up the 11-scene project. Each of these long exposure light painting photographs are straight out of the camera and arranged side by side to create motion.

Pearson is also offering each of the 11 scenes as an NFT.

“Fiat Lux” my first NFT project available on OpenSea