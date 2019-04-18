A Bright Red Fiat Coupe Cut Horizontally in Half Is Transformed Into a Working Mobile Chip Shop

Artist Benedetto Bufalino, who is known for his incredible transformative installations, took a bright red Fiat Coupe and cut it horizontally into two pieces. The artist then, quite remarkably, put a working chip shop in between the two halves of the car.

The vehicle, cut red Fiat, is literally chiseled in 2 in the horizontal direction. It loses its function of displacement to become a sculpture having the function of friterie inviting the public to the contemplation of the racing car but also to a convivial tasting in the street.

via Mike Shouts