How Creative Editing Saved ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Danny Boyd of CinemaStix looked at the seminal 1986 comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Boyd specifically noted how director John Hughes wrote the script in one week and how legendary film editor Paul Hirsch not only saved the movie from bad reviews but made it make so much sense that it became one of the most culturally significant films of the decade.

