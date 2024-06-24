Why a 1936 Children’s Book About a Flower Smelling Bull Was Banned For Having a Political Agenda

Jonkers Rare Books explained why the 1936 children’s book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf was banned for having a political agenda in Spain (after the Spanish Civil War) and in Germany (during World War II). On the flip side, however, the gentle tale about a bull named Ferdinand, who would rather smell flowers than fight in the ring, found support with those who sought peace.

This timeless story has charmed readers for generations with its gentle message of peace and individuality. Due to its ‘pacifist message’, it was banned by both Hitler and Franco in Germany and Spain, but it gained fans around the world, from Ghandi to President Roosevelt.