Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A sign outside the La Jolla Fencing Academy very cleverly reads “Fencing: The Perfect COVID-19 Sport”. The sensible reasons are that masks, gloves, and a distance of six feet are required at all times within the sport. The bonus of fencing over real life is that you can stab the other person if they violate your space.

There are other memes that address this very same sentiment.

via Miss Cellania