An Adorable Stop Motion Animation of a Tiny Felt Mouse Cleaning the Floor With a Tiny Felt Vacuum

Animator Laura Venditti of Montréal created an adorable stop motion animation of a tiny felt mouse vacuuming the floor with a tiny vacuum. According to Venditti, this is just a clever life hack.

If you get mice, just give them tiny vacuums!

Venditti also gave a rather humorous behind-the-scenes look at how this adorable short was made.

A behind-the-scenes look of how I animated my latest short! ? TOP: Timelapse of the animation and realizing my knees are getting old. CENTER: shitty rigs BOTTOM: Final