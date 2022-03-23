An Adorable Stop Motion Animation of a Tiny Felt Mouse Cleaning the Floor With a Tiny Felt Vacuum

Animator Laura Venditti of Montréal created an adorable stop motion animation of a tiny felt mouse vacuuming the floor with a tiny vacuum. According to Venditti, this is just a clever life hack.
If you get mice, just give them tiny vacuums!
Venditti also gave a rather humorous behind-the-scenes look at how this adorable short was made.
A behind-the-scenes look of how I animated my latest short! ?
TOP: Timelapse of the animation and realizing my knees are getting old.
CENTER: shitty rigs
BOTTOM: Final