An Illustrated Feline Family Tree That Shows the Relationship Between Wild and Domestic Cats

David Goldenberg of MinuteEarth, who previously explained a detailed illustration of the canine family tree, happily informed viewers that a feline version of the poser is available for those who want to trace the family tree of cats. This version begins with the prehistoric roots of the saber-toothed tiger and explores the rest of the relatives from both the wild and domestic sides of the family.

We’ve made the definitive feline family tree, from saber-tooth tigers to house cats. The drawings also include additional doodles that provide little info nuggets about the species or breed. It’s a beautiful piece of educational art, perfect for your living room or classroom.

The Complete Canine Family Tree

The Complete Canine Family Tree Showing the Relationship Between Foxes, Wolves and Dogs
