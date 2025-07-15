The Complete Canine Family Tree Showing the Relationship Between Foxes, Wolves and Dogs

David Goldenberg of MinuteEarth explores a beautifully illustrated dog family tree that encompasses canines of every kind. It reveals the relationship between foxes, wolves, and ancient dogs from around the world, which eventually evolved into the cuddly pets that humans know and love today.

The canine family is a hugely diverse group of foxes, wolves, and –yes– doggos that have spread all over the world. MinuteEarth explains who they are and how they’re related.

