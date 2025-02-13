Felicity Jones Reads Emma Thompson’s Fierce 2019 Letter About Misogyny in Hollywood

Actress Felicity Jones quite passionately read a fierce letter written by Dame Emma Thompson in January 2019 to Skydance Media management regarding the hiring of director John Lasseter for the animated film Luck after he had been fired by Disney for admitted sexual misconduct. Thompson, who left the production over this issue, full-throatedly criticized the rampant misogyny in Hollywood. Jones captured the perfect tone for such a relevant subject matter.

It feels very odd to me that you and your company would consider hiring someone with Mr. Lasseter’s pattern of misconduct given the present climate in which people with the kind of power that you have can reasonably be expected to step up to the plate. …If John Lasseter started his own company, then every employee would have been given the opportunity to choose whether or not to give him a second chance…But any Skydance employees who don’t want to give him a second chance have to stay and be uncomfortable or lose their jobs. Shouldn’t it be John Lasseter who has to lose HIS job if the employees don’t want to give him a second chance?

This reading took place at a Letters Live Event at Union Chapel in London during March 2019.