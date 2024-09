Compassionate Man Uses a Drone to Deliver Food to Stray Cats

The really compassionate man named Prohor who uses a remote control car to feed stray dogs and cats in his city, also employs a drone to deliver food directly to them. He puts handwritten messages on the bowls for people who sponsor the flights as a way to raise funds for his incredibly generous work.

I feed street animals an unusual way

The logo on the drone is $ 35

Car $ 25