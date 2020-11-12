A Provocative Bronze Sculpture of a Pregnant Woman’s Torso With an In Utero Fetus Holding a Smartphone

Italian artist Federico Clapis created “Crypto Connection”, a provocative bronze sculpture of a pregnant woman’s torso that features an in utero fetus holding a smartphone. While technology plays a large part in Clapis’ work, he doesn’t specifically state exactly what’s going on in this scene and prefers that viewers of his art come to their own conclusions, inviting them to do so on various forms of social media.

Clapis lives his art as a materialization of his experiences, and as a medium of introspection to share with his followers. Technology, a recurring theme in his most famous artworks, is a metaphor for the contemporary in order to explore the human condition. The artist invites the public online daily to write and share on the social networks what the artwork has aroused in them, considering the act part integrand of the artistic intention.

The sculpture now sits on the South Bank of the River Thames in London after touring the world.

via Rated Modern Art