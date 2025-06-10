Laura Linney Reads a Heartfelt 1989 Letter From Actress Fay Wray to Her Co-Star King Kong

Actress Laura Linney read a beautifully heartfelt letter that fellow actress Fay Wray wrote to her gargantuan co-star King Kong, letting him know that she bears no ill will towards him, as she knew that he loved her and wanted to protect her at all costs. This letter served as an introduction to her 1989 autobiography On the Other Hand: A Life Story.

Fay Wray cemented her Hollywood stardom in 1933 with her unforgettable performance as Ann Darrow, the young woman who finds herself the object of an enormous ape’s affections in the cinematic masterpiece King Kong. Fifty years after capturing the imaginations of audiences worldwide, Wray wrote her memoir, and it began with a letter.

This reading took place at a Letters Live event at The Town Hall in New York City in June 2025.