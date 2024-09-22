Baby Deer Lovingly Cleans Dog’s Head

Sarah Ransom captured adorable footage of a sweet little fawn lovingly cleaning the head of her dog on the porch of her Kentucky farm. The dog, whose name is Mamadog, seemed to enjoy it immensely. In fact, the pair have spent so much time together that they also named the baby deer Ellie.

Sadly, Ellie passed away unexpectedly in September 2024.

I am completely heartbroken and dont even have the words. We lost Ellie to an unknown disease. My heart is shattered.

Rest in Peace Ellie. You made so many people happy with your love for Mommadog.