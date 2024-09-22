Baby Deer Lovingly Cleans Dog’s Head

@sransom126

Besties ????#farmlife #farmher #kentucky #farm #deer #dog #dogsoftiktok #ransomfarms

? original sound – Sarah Ransom

Sarah Ransom captured adorable footage of a sweet little fawn lovingly cleaning the head of her dog on the porch of her Kentucky farm. The dog, whose name is Mamadog, seemed to enjoy it immensely. In fact, the pair have spent so much time together that they also named the baby deer Ellie.

@sransom126

These girls ? #farmlife #farm #farmher #farming #nasty #fy #fypage #kentucky #deer #deertiktok #dog #dogsoftiktok #ransomfarms

? Nasty – Tinashe
@sransom126

Always giving kisses #fy #fypage #farmher #farmlife #country #kentucky #deer #deertiktok #dog #dogsoftiktok #kiss #ransomfarms

? you look like you love me – Ella Langley & Riley Green
@sransom126

Best friends for live #farmlife #farmher #kentucky #fypage #fy #loveyou #bestfriend #deer #deertiktok #dog#dogsofttiktok #ransomfarms

? Past Lives – Martin Arteta & creamy
@sransom126

Best friends Ellie and Mamadog ???? #farmlife #farm #farmher #kentucky #dog #deer #dogsoftiktok #dogmom #ransomfarms

? Another day another slay – Feeli’n silly and goofy?
@sransom126

Mama’s daily grooming #farm #farmher #evening #country #fy #fypage #kentucky #dog #dogsoftiktok #deer #deertiktok #ransomfarms

? original sound – Sarah Ransom
@sransom126

Kissin that dog #farmher #farmlife #farm #farming #deer #dog #dogsoftiktok #kentucky #fy #fypage #ransomfarms

? Funny – Gold-Tiger

Sadly, Ellie passed away unexpectedly in September 2024.

@sransom126

I am completely heartbroken and dont even have the words. We lost Ellie to an unknown disease. My heart is shattered ?

? Jacob and the Stone (Slowed) – Emile Mosseri & sped up + slowed

I am completely heartbroken and dont even have the words. We lost Ellie to an unknown disease. My heart is shattered.

Rest in Peace Ellie. You made so many people happy with your love for Mommadog.

