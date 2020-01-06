Woodworking Father Turns a Drawing by His Six Year Old Son Into a Real Piece of Furniture for His Room

Talented woodworker Chris Salomone of Four Eyes Furniture, who was inspired by the creative dad who turned his son’s drawings into surrealistic photos and other projects, decided to make a piece of furniture designed by his own six year old son. Salamone explained the building process all the way through and once the piece was finished, it went straight into his son’s room.

Turning my son’s drawing into a real piece of furniture! …And to those of you worried that I was actually going to throw it in the trash…You’ll be happy to know it’s safe and sound in my son’s room.

