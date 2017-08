While on a family excursion to Dún Aonghasa, Inis Mor in County Galway, Ireland, a son named Alex captured footage of his father facing his crippling fear of heights head on, literally. While nervously laughing, the brave man lay flat on the ground and began slowly crawling to the edge of the cliff to get a peek at the stunning view of the sea down below. Kudos to him.

Dad faces some demons…My dad won’t let a crippling fear of heights keep him from peering over the edge. Well maybe.

via reddit