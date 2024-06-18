Single Father Awkwardly Explains ‘The F-Word’ to His Young Daughter in an Amusing Short Film

In the very amusing yet somewhat realistic short “The F-Word” by brothers Alex and Paul Cannon, a seemingly newly single father (Chris Gethard) was taken off guard when his daughter Abby (Delaney Quinn) asked him to define a certain ubiquitous expletive. At first, he’s shocked by the question, asking if she heard it from mom’s new boyfriend, but after a moment, he awkwardly explains the multiple ways the word can be used, taking pot shots at the girl’s mother whenever possible.

In Alex Cannon’s comedic short, starring Chris Gethard, a dad struggles to give an age-appropriate explanation of the expletive.

