Loving Father Runs on Stage to Dance With His Ballerina Daughter Suffering From Stage Fright

Bermuda lawyer and father of three, Marc Daniels, saved the day at an In Motion School of Dance ballerina recital when his two-year-old daughter Bella got stage fright. Daniels quickly jumped to action, while carrying his infant daughter Suri, to lovingly help Bella perform her entire dance routine.
