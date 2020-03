Me for the next few weeks pic.twitter.com/AnUy49gOdx — FredFlunk (@fredflunk) March 15, 2020

A weary father who was well into his family’s quarantine created a very clever way to hide from his daughter while remaining upon his perch upon the living room couch. He simply camouflaged himself behind a life-size photo of the sofa along with its accompanying pillows as the girl came looking for him.