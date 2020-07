Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Performer Brandon C. Thomas, aka B-doe, hilariously tried to battle rap with his absolutely adorable, then five month old son Quentin, only to be interrupted time after time by the sound of Quentin’s adorably infectious laughter.

I attempted to battle rap my 5 month old son. It didn’t go as planned lol.

Thomas then attempted to do the same one month later, with much the same results.

My second attempt at battling my 6 month old son…here are the results.

via Miss Cellenia