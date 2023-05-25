A Speed Comparison of the Fastest Vehicles

Red Side created an impressive 3D animation comparing the speed of the fastest vehicles since the early 1800s. Like previous comparisons, the creator notes the vehicle’s name, its maker, and the speed at which it goes.

In this video we compare most fastest objects Man Made over years, we put some other Things just for reference to understand the Real Speed of Those objects.

The slowest of these vehicles is the world’s first bicycle, which moved at a rate of 4 kph (2.5 mph). The fastest is NASA‘s Parker Solar Probe, which moves at an astounding 692,000 kph (429, 988 mph).