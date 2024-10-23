A Rapid Speed Comparison of the Fastest Vehicles

Red Side created a fascinating 3D animation comparing the speed of the world’s fastest human-made objects. The slowest vehicle was the Mars Rover at 0.18 km/hour (11/mph) and the fastest of them all was the Parker Solar Probe at Mach 514.2

We dive into the incredible Combination of the fastest Objects of different types of vehicles, showcasing the fastest manmade Objects of the era

They also created a “POV Experience” of the fastest objects by category.

via The Awesomer