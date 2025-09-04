New Zealand Woman Sets Guinness World Record for Fastest Barefoot 100 Meter Sprint Over LEGO Bricks

Gabrielle Wall of Christchurch, New Zealand, set the painful but well-earned Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 meter sprint over random LEGO bricks while barefoot at 24.75 seconds from start to finish.

Running 100 m is quite the challenge for anyone, but imagine trying to do that while barefoot and over lego pieces on the ground!

The LEGO bricks were donated to the track by the New Zealand non-profit Imagination Station.

The track was made using 300 kg (661 lb) of LEGO that was donated by the charity Imagination Station, a New Zealand organization that uses LEGO in its educational robotics and mechanics classes for kids.

via Neatorama