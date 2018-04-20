Laughing Squid

Fantastic Machines, A Coloring Book Filled With Fun Images of Real and Imagined Devices

by at on

Fantastic Machines

Fantastic Machines is an incredible coloring book, created by Steve McDonald, filled to the brim with fun images of real and imagined devices, such as vehicles, cameras, pinball machines, computers, engines, and robots. McDonald’s 60-page coloring book is available to purchase from Amazon.

Bestselling author Steve McDonald employs his unique photo-based illustration style to celebrate the physical beauty of the vintage and modern machines and devices that shape our world. Here are inspiring, fun-to-color images of jumbo jets, pinball machines, weaving looms, tractors, space stations, motorbikes, steampunk creations, circuit boards, locomotives, and much more. A selection of imaginative mechanical mandala illustrations rounds out this gorgeous, high-quality coloring book.

Fantastic Machines

Fantastic Machines

Fantastic Machines

via The Awesomer

