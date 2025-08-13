Man Creates an Incredibly Realistic Fake Dumpster for Stealth Camping Along the Venice Beach Boardwalk

Engineer Preston Summerrow of prestongoes built an incredibly realistic fake garbage dumpster so that he could stealthily camp along the Venice Beach Boardwalk in Los Angeles. While the exterior looks appropriately trashy, it has motorized wheels and embedded cameras. The interior features a single bed, a small night table, and necessary air conditioning.

What you’re looking at is not a dumpster. Although it looks like one, it’s secretly built to function like a fully drivable camper. I’ve spent the past 22 days of my life building this from scratch to be an exact replica of an LA dumpster rigged with live surveillance cameras, motorized wheels, air conditioning, and a bed in hopes of spending the night inside of it along the Venice boardwalk with one simple goal. Don’t get caught.

Of course, with the dumpster being so realistic, it could definitely pose other issues.

What if they use the dumpster? What if a garbage truck tries to empty the dumpster? And what happens if someone finds the hidden cameras inside of the dumpster?

Summerow said that he was inspired by his friend Sunday Nobody, who created a tiny gallery inside a dumpster, and Steve Wallis, who has camped in a variety of unique locations, including inside an old water pipe.

Our story begins last year when my friend sent me a video of something he had just built. This guy put a bunch of three raccoons in trench coats inside of a secret art gallery hidden inside of a dumpster. …When he sent this to me, I was watching a lot of Steve Wallace videos at the time. So, as I watched him build this masterpiece, the dumpster stealth camper idea just kind of hit me like a dumpster, but I didn’t want to build it without his blessing… So, there’s this guy on the internet, Steve Wallace. If you don’t know him, he’s a YouTuber with almost 2 million subscribers who’s become known for camping in the most unexpected places. Roundabouts, dump trucks, school buses, you name it, he’s probably camped there

