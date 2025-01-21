Experienced Outdoorsman Camps Overnight Inside a Long Abandoned Water Pipe

Experienced outdoorsman Steve Wallis shared what it was like to camp inside a long since abandoned industrial water pipe, which was a site that had been recommended by a viewer. The pipe was completely covered with moss and had a convenient pre-fab access hatch for entry. Wallis examined a good length of the pipe and decided which side was best and spent a chilly, somewhat claustrophobic night inside the pipe, but he quite enjoyed the adventure.

I camped for the night in a long-abandoned water pipe. The pipe has not been used since the 1970s and is overgrown with moss. Thanks to a tip from viewer Ross Stuart, I found an access hatch. I brought my basic camping gear, cot, sleeping bag, folding stool and some cooking equipment. Was a fairly chilly night camping in the pipe but I survived! It was an extremely fun adventure and cool to see abandoned infrastructure like this.