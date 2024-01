Comedian Pranks Mom Into Thinking Aliens Were Invading the US With a Fake Emergency Alert

Comedian Dylan Armenteros hilariously pranked his own mother with a fake emergency broadcast system alert on the TV that was reporting that the United States was being invaded by extraterrestrials. At first his mother was alarmed, but when she realized she was being pranked by her son, she let out a few profanities.

The way she started cursing

via Born in Space