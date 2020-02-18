Laughing Squid

Stand-Up Comic Tells an Amusing Story About What Happened After His Walter White T-Shirt Faded

While doing a live performance, stand-up comedian Zak Toscani told a rather funny story about a t-shirt featuring the Breaking Bad anti-hero Walter White designed by graphic designer friend. The shirt was Toscani’s favorite, so after a while, it started to fade from excessive use. The resulting faded image resembled another man who is very well known in a very different way, although Toscani didn’t realize this when he was wearing it. This hilarious misunderstanding led to some very interesting conversations.

A joke about a Walter White shirt I bought and all the confusion that came along with it


