Why Cold Hard Facts Don’t Change Determined Minds

The animated goose of Honkology gives several reasons why certain determined minds will never change, even when presented with cold, hard facts. Goose further explains that, to them, being wrong is worse than everything, so they feel they have license to do anything. This sense of perceived threat and helplessness also makes them vocalize their insecurities louder than everyone else.

goose thought facts were enough. but brains aren’t spreadsheets. they’re nests. and some geese would rather honk louder than feel wrong. this video breaks down why data rarely changes minds, why arguments make things worse, and why the truth feels like danger when your identity is on the line.

Goose also explains how this fear is often stoked by those in power.

goose explains how power grabs often start with promises of safety. from fear to control to silence, this video breaks down how authoritarian leaders rise… one honk at a time. inspired by history, which is pretty honkin cool to pay attention to.

