Mike Estrin of List 25 shared several fascinating facts about maps, noting that no map can be perfectly accurate for various reasons. Estrin further explains how maps embody political, financial, and theological power, reflect personal biases, and influence how the world is viewed.

Here’s the thing about maps: they seem so ordinary, right? Just pieces of paper or pixels on a screen showing you where to go, where you are, and how to get where you’re trying to be. But if you look closer, they’re way more than just directional cheat sheets. Some maps are full of lies, some exaggerate, and some are just plain weird.